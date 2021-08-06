Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 852,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,294. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $64.39.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.