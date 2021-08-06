Sessia (KICKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,697.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $528,868.80 and approximately $104,697.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00057745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.79 or 0.00899379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

