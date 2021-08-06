Share Repurchase Program Authorized by NVR (NYSE:NVR) Board

NVR (NYSE:NVR) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,934.90. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,770.02 and a 52-week high of $5,329.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

