Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 119,691 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 282.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.