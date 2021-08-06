Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

