Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 684,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

