Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,723 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,068. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

