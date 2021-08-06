Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $21.61 on Friday, reaching $3,354.38. 50,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,468.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

