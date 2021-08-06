Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 5,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

