Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.84. Sharp shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 6,917 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

