Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.40 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

