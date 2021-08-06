SHIELD Price Tops $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $131,226.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.82 or 0.06743446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.58 or 0.01307450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00350516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00124301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00611950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00337052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00293827 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

