Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60.

DASH opened at $181.33 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion and a PE ratio of -24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

