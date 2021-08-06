Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

SAE opened at €122.10 ($143.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €146.10. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

