Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP traded down $19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,525.89. 42,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,434.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

