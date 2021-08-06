Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.65. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,594 shares of company stock worth $15,997,827. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

