Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Capitalization Tops $66.89 Million

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00866971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042699 BTC.

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

