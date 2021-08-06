Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.67. 106,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
