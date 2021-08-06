Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.67. 106,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

