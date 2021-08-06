Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

