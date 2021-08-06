Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

