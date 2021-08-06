Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274 million.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.70. 323,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,222. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

