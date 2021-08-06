Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Thursday, hitting €138.95 ($163.47). The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.48. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

