Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.38-10.48 EPS.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,170. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.34. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.41.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
