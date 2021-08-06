Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.38-10.48 EPS.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,170. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.34. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.41.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

