Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SLP opened at $48.05 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

