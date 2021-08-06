Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.76

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.76 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,217,470 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.