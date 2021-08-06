SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

SITM stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95. SiTime has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -370.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

