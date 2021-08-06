SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.38. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,043. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95. SiTime has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,414 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.