Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

