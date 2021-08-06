SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $21.13. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.43.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.