Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

ZZZ traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, hitting C$32.01. 59,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

