SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.