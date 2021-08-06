Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,579 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,531.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

