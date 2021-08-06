SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.85.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

