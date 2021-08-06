Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

