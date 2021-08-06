Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 38,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,169. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

