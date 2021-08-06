SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 88,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,396,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $271,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $14,223,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,549,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

