SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target reduced by Truist from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

SolarWinds stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,524. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

