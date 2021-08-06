Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 14,700 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $31,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

