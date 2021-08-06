Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 14,700 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $31,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
