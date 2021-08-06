South Jersey Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.