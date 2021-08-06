Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Achieves $637,359.23

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $637,359.23 and approximately $118,188.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded flat against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $19.52 or 0.00045634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.57 or 0.00867869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00096426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

