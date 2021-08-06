SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,690.38

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $20,690.38 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,360,087 coins and its circulating supply is 10,248,264 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

