SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.