Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

