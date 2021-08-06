Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of SPRO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

