Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Spiking has a total market cap of $762,616.29 and $145.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 87.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00864929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00096459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

