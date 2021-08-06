Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNMSF traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

