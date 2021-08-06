Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Holdings Reduced by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,025 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

