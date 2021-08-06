SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $124.00 Average PT from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

