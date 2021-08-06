Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $345.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $289.23 and last traded at $286.53, with a volume of 751296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.42.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.92. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.