Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,486 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 117,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 909.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

